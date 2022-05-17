Delegation led by Deputy PM of Azerbaijan to visit Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev will pay a visit to Iran on May 18, Trend reports.

The delegation consists of official representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Digital Development and Transport, and Foreign Affairs, as well as the State Customs Committee, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and other government agencies.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani side is scheduled to hold meetings at the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and other state bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meetings will address issues of transport, transit, logistics, energy, industry, trade, investment, and others.

One of the main topics of discussion will be the implementation of the memorandum of understanding, which was signed on March 11, 2022 in Baku between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Iran, on the establishment of new communication links between Azerbaijan's East Zangezur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic across Iran's territory. The sides will also review the role of this document in regional development.

Moreover, the involvement of Iranian companies in the restoration of the Azerbaijani liberated territories will be thoroughly discussed at the meeting.