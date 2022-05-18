Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to intensive fire (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar district were subjected to intensive fire by the Armenian armed forces units from the positions on the state border in Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms of various calibers and machine guns on the night of May 18, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.