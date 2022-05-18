Trip of participants of PAECO meeting to Azerbaijan’s Shusha begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The trip to Azerbaijan’s Shusha of the participants of the 3rd annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) has begun Trend reports.

The guests first got acquainted with Fuzuli International Airport and then left for Shusha.

The participants of the PAECO meeting will get acquainted with the restoration and construction work carried out in Shusha.

They will also visit the Shusha fortress, Shusha City Square, Khan gizi Khurshidbanu Natavan’s house, Jidir Duzu Plain and the Vagif mausoleum.