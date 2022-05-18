We are satisfied with level of cooperation with Lithuania - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. I am sure that your visit will contribute significantly to the development of our bilateral ties. We are satisfied with level of cooperation and during your visit there will be different events, including a business forum, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Trend reports.

“There is a big mutual interest between our business circles to engage in some very practical activities. Of course, our political relations, political dialogue, regional situation, are all issues which we will discuss today and I am very really glad that we have an opportunity to meet in Baku. Two years ago we had a meeting via videoconference. I am grateful for that initiative. That was our first acquaintance. Today I am glad to host you. I am sure that you will feel at home in Azerbaijan and will return back with good memories. So, once again welcome and wish you a pleasant stay,” the head of state said.