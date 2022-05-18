Comprehensive training held within Azerbaijan Army's units and subunits (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. On May 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry attended comprehensive training held with the Azerbaijan Army's signal units and subunits, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the field control points, the Minister of Defense, who inquired about the organization and progress of the training, was presented with communications equipment available in the armament of the units.

It was reported that during the training tasks of organizing a unified communications system, as well as implementing electronic warfare measures were successfully fulfilled.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov got informed on the reports by video conference with the command and control posts of the troops, as well as the headquarters of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories.

The minister evaluated the progress of the training and stressed the importance of improving the activities of signal units and subunits, the organization of unified communications, and automated control systems between the troops.