BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A memorandum on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council has been signed in Baku, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev and Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdikarimov.