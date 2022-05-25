Italian-Azerbaijani University's creation is new stage in bilateral relations dev't - Rector of ADA University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The creation of the Italian-Azerbaijani University is the new stage in the development of relations between the two countries, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said, Trend reports.

Pashayev made the remark on May 24 at the Italian Design Day exhibition at the ADA University, dedicated to designing and new technologies for sustainable development.

"I put my heart into the design of ADA University. The Italian-Azerbaijani University, which will be created in cooperation with us, is of great importance for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy," he stressed.

The rector also noted that ADA University is already collaborating with five Italian universities.

"I hope that ADA University, our joint efforts, and today's discussions will contribute to productive cooperation between the two countries," added Pashayev.

A document on the construction of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was signed and the ceremony of laying its foundation was held on April 2.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.