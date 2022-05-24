Commission on delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border to hold meetings in Moscow, Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan and Armenia came to an agreement to hold a second meeting of the Commission on interstate border delimitation in Russia's Moscow, while the third meeting in Belgium's Brussels, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the sides agreed on using various venues for subsequent meetings of the Commission, along with meetings at the interstate border.

The first meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has been held on the Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate border in the format of the Commission on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of the implementation of agreements and relevant orders of the two countries.