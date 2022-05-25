Azerbaijani Parliament publishes agenda of next meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The agenda of the next meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), which will be held on May 27, has been published, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:

1. Draft law on amendments to the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan Republic" in connection with the establishment of medal "For excellence in environmental protection" (third reading).

2. Draft law on amendments to the Administrative Procedure Code of Azerbaijan Republic (third reading).

3. Draft law of Azerbaijan Republic on amendments to the Law "On information, informatization and protection of information" (third reading).

4. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Violations of Azerbaijan Republic (third reading).

5. Draft law on amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan Republic "On the protection of public health", "On private medical activity", "On lotteries" and "On physical culture and sports" (third reading).

6. Draft law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan Republic "On the rational use of energy resources and energy efficiency" (third reading).

7. Draft law on amendments to the Town Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan Republic, laws of Azerbaijan Republic "On Electricity", "On Gas Supply", "On Energy", "On the Safety of Hydraulic Structures" and "On Ensuring the Uniformity of Measurements" (third reading).

8. Draft law on amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan Republic "On electric power industry" (second reading).

9. Draft law on amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan Republic "On the regulation of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship and protection of the interests of entrepreneurs" and "On the suspension of inspections in the sphere of entrepreneurship" (second reading).

10. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Violations of Azerbaijan Republic (second reading);

11. Draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

12. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Violations (first reading).

13. Draft law on amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the protection of public health", "On the list of items not allowed for civil circulation (excluded from civil circulation)", "On the list of items that may belong to certain participants in civil circulation and allowed for circulation (limited civil circulation) on the basis of a special permit”, “On Combating Human Trafficking in Beings” and “On Advertising” (first reading).

14. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Alat Free Economic Zone" (first reading).

15. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Code, the Migration Code of Azerbaijan Republic, the laws "On fire safety", "On the bowels of the Earth", "On fishing", "On technical safety", "On protection of atmospheric air", "On Tobacco and Tobacco Products", "On Telecommunications", "On Breeding Livestock Production", "On Natural Medical Resources, Health Resorts and Resorts", "On Cotton Growing" and "On Ensuring Intellectual Property Rights and Combating Piracy" (first reading ).

16. Draft law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan Republic "On individual accounting in the state social insurance system" (first reading).

17. Draft law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan Republic "On Encumbrance of Movable Property" (first reading).