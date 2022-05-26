Moroccan ambassador says more African countries should be presented in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. More African countries should be represented in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan Mohammed Adil Embarch said at a conference in Baku, titled “The role of the African continent in the assessment of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)” dedicated to Africa Day, on May 26, Trend reports.

According to Embarch, there are five embassies of African countries in the Azerbaijani capital - Baku, and all of them are states of northern Africa.

"However, it is necessary that more African countries be represented in Azerbaijan," Embarch noted.

The diplomat added that African countries are striving to expand and diversify relations with Azerbaijan.

According to the ambassador, today's conference in Baku will contribute to the relations between peoples of Azerbaijan and the African continent.

"The African community itself holds events dedicated to its culture all over the world, but everything is different in Azerbaijan. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov himself took the initiative and contributed to the organization of the celebration of Africa Day," Embarch also added.