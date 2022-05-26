Azerbaijani health minister addresses Armenia's unfounded claims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev responded to the unfounded claims of Armenia during his speech at the general debates within the 75th session of the World Health Assembly, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, Musayev expressed the readiness of Azerbaijan’s government to ensure the health rights of all ethnic groups living in the country, including Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin.

Taking this into account, he stressed the inadmissibility of the Armenian delegation’s unfounded and provocative statements at the current Assembly, using the opportunities of the international health platform, and called on it to contribute to the peace process launched between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the debates, the minister also noted the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of international cooperation in building strong and sustainable health systems.

Besides, Musayev informed about the important processes carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of healthcare.