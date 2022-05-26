Azerbaijan perceives meeting of commission on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border as tangible result of Brussels meeting – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. A very positive result of Brussels meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders was that already on May 23, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides approved the composition of the commissions for delimitation of state border, and joint meeting was held on May 24, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a conference in Baku, titled “The role of the African continent in the assessment of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)” dedicated to Africa Day, on May 26.

"This was the first meeting, the beginning of a long journey, the first step," Bayramov said.