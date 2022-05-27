Some document expected to be presented at next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian deputy prime ministers - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is expecting the presentation of some document in the near future, during the next meeting between deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on May 26, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has been taking appropriate steps for more than a year.

"The progress of work on the territory of Azerbaijan, both on railways and on roads towards the borders of Armenia, is quite high, and in 2023, the construction of both the railway and highways from the Azerbaijani side will be completed," he said. "At the same time, the long process of all these discussions and the lack of concrete results for a long time couldn’t impede the Azerbaijani state from developing a very important transport infrastructure."

"In March, an agreement was reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and complex measures are being taken. In the near future, we’ll witness the next steps. In any case, Azerbaijan will continue to work on building an alternative road through the territory of Iran, and this route will be brought into working condition," the minister also noted.

"It would be in Armenia's interests to fulfill its obligations in accordance with a normal and pragmatic trilateral statement [between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War]," added Bayramov.