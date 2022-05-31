Visit of diplomatic corps representatives to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar begins (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 31. The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], has begun, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize the international diplomats with the consequences of the destructions by the Armenian occupiers and with the restoration process in the liberated territories.

More than 80 diplomats and military attaches from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations are taking part in the trip.

This is already the ninth visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories.