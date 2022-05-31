Diplomats get familiarized with tunnel construction work in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 31. Representatives of the diplomatic corps have got familiarized with the work on the сonstruction of a tunnel through the Murovdagh mountain range in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district [liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

The visitors were informed about the process of construction of the tunnel, as well as the Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway.

Besides, they were informed that the construction of the highway is planned to be completed in 2024-2025, and after its commissioning, the travel time will take no more than an hour.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize the international diplomats with the consequences of the destructions by the Armenian occupiers and with the restoration process in the liberated territories.

More than 80 diplomats and military attaches from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations are taking part in the trip.

This is already the ninth visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories.