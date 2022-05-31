Ambassador talks UK's readiness to contribute to conclusion of peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, May 31. The UK is ready to assist in the conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan James Sharp told Trend, during the visit to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar as part of diplomatic corps.

"The de-mining process is still ongoing. The UK immediately supported Azerbaijan in this matter. We provided United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) funding and technical assistance to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA),” ambassador said.

“A number of British companies are working on this," he added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to Kalbajar - Azerbaijan’s region liberated from Armenian occupation, began on May 31.

Its purpose is to familiarize with the consequences of the destruction committed by Armenian invaders and the restoration process in the liberated territories.

More than 80 diplomats and military representatives from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations are taking part in the trip.

This is already the ninth visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.