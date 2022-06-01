Azerbaijan awards group of civil aviation workers with orders, medals - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding a group of civil aviation workers in Azerbaijan with orders and medals for their productive activity in the field of civil aviation, Trend reports.

According to the decree based on item 23 of Article 109 of Azerbaijan’s Constitution, the Labor Order of III Class was conferred to Bakhtiyar Azizov, Lyudmila Kazimova and Vugar Sadigzade.

Besides, Ruslan Bayramov, Nazim Ali-zade, Sabina Amrakhova, Rasim Ashrafov, Aladdin Khalili, Farhad Ibrahimov, Malahat Ismayil-zade, Nikolai Karev, Anar Gardashkhanov, Nazim Gadirov, Jeyhun Guliyev, Tariel Gurbanov, Elshad Nasrullayev and Fikrat Sultanov were awarded with the Taraggi Medal.