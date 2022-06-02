Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan to establish Council of Defense Industry Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Council of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee will be established in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Resmi Gazete (Official gazette) newspaper.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a corresponding decision in this regard.

According to the decision, the council will operate under the Turkish Embassy in Baku. The scope of his powers will also cover Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

A similar structure will be created in several other countries along with Azerbaijan.