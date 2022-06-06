UNESCO should reflect facts of Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijani culture - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. UNESCO should reflect in its reports the facts of Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijani culture, Azerbaijani MP Afat Hasanova told Trend.

"Today, when we see the attitude of international community towards the current conflicts in the world, we again become witnesses of double standards. We were faced with silence of international organizations about the facts of Armenian vandalism during the 30-year period of occupation of our lands. UNESCO is one of these organizations," Hasanova said.

Hasanova noted that Azerbaijani people were subjected to ethnic cleansing and genocide by Armenia. Along with this, the Azerbaijani cultural heritage, which is part of the cultural heritage of mankind, was subjected to genocide and vandalism during the period of Armenian occupation. Historical monuments were destroyed, mosques were desecrated in occupied territories.

"Despite the fact that Azerbaijan has repeatedly applied to UNESCO, which promotes the preservation of world heritage and culture, no response has been received. Azerbaijan has applied to UNESCO in connection with the fact that a mission was sent to these territories to investigate the facts of vandalism of Armenians against our cultural heritage, however, unfortunately, this organization has not taken any steps," MP added.

Hasanova noted that today UNESCO continues to demonstrate double standards and does not mention the facts of Armenian vandalism in its reports.

"This injustice must be put to an end, UNESCO must reflect in its reports the facts of Armenian vandalism against Azerbaijani culture," she emphasized.