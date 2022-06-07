Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of highways in Pirallahi district following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev signed an order in connection with a number of measures to continue the reconstruction of roads in the territory of Pirallahi district of Baku, Trend reports.

According to the order, funds worth 1 million manat ($588,200) are allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, in order to continue the reconstruction of roads in the territory of Pirallahi district of Baku city.

Funds are allocated from the amount envisaged in subparagraph 1.26.18 "Distribution of funds envisaged for state capital investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", approved by Azerbaijan's presidential decree No. 3143 dated February 10, 2022.

Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry is instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in Part 1 of the order.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic is instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.