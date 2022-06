BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov held a meeting with Secretary General of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Markus Sailer, Trend reports via Isgandarov's message on Twitter.

Isgandarov noted that the experience of 30 years of cooperation between two countries was discussed during the meeting, and an agreement was reached on the need for its further development to a qualitatively new level of partnership.