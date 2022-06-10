Azerbaijani ambassador speaks at business webinar in Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov made a welcoming speech at the ‘Renewal of Azerbaijan 2022: new business lines, new investment opportunities’ business webinar, Isgandarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The webinar is reportedly organized by the Joint Chamber of Commerce Switzerland-Eastern Europe, Central Asia, South Caucasus (JCC) and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Isgandarov noted that the future cooperation between the two countries was discussed during the webinar.