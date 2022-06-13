Azerbaijan strives to extend Non-Aligned Movement Youth Network to global scale - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan seeks to extend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Network to the global scale, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during the interactive discussion with NAM Youth Network members at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan shares the UN's priorities and will further continue to support development in the framework of the NAM among Youth," he stated.

The deputy minister emphasized the paramount role of youth in achieving global development goals. The Youth Network of the Non-Aligned Movement aims to exchange opinions to identify problems and find solutions.

"Azerbaijan strives to boost the NAM Youth Network to the global scale. The NAM Youth Network issued a written statement to the 49th Session and will soon present it to the 50th Session of the UN General Assembly. We invite President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid to address the Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku in July 2022. On this day, the Youth Network will become an organization, which will serve as a key step in its global development," he added.