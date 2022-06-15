Restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh important issue on agenda, says co-chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The restoration of Karabakh [Azerbaijani liberated territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] is an important issue on the agenda, Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Former Vice President of the World Bank (WB) Ismail Serageldin told Trend at a press conference dedicated to opening of the IX Global Baku Forum.

"The restoration and development of Karabakh region is an important issue in the development of Azerbaijan as a whole," Serageldin said.

According to him, today, most difficult task of demining the territories is an obstacle to the further development of Karabakh region.

"First of all, it is important that people can return to their land, to their homes," Serageldin added.

He noted that successful development in Karabakh has already begun.

"Karabakh region has potential for development in many economic areas, including energy. We hope that the recovery process will lead to sustainable development in both energy and other areas," Serageldin said.