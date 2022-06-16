Holding IX Global Baku Forum important as ever in context of current global situation - former Romanian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Holding the IX Global Baku Forum is important as ever in the context of the current global situation, former Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman said on the sidelines of the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the global world order” on June 16, Trend reports.

According to Roman, the significance of the Global Baku Forum as a platform for discussing the global situation increases every year.

"This year, important discussions are expected against the backdrop of the current situation in Ukraine, and the general political situation in the world. The opportunity to discuss issues on the world agenda, provided by this event, as important as ever," he noted.

He also stressed that the main problems of the global agenda can be solved only through international cooperation, and the forum provides an opportunity to strengthen it.