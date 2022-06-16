World community rejected principles of int'l law regarding Azerbaijan for years - Azerbaijani President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The world community has been rejecting the principles of international law regarding Azerbaijan for many years, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said during the 9th Global Baku Forum entitled 'Challenges to the Global World Order', Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, the world community has been silent about the Karabakh conflict throughout the years. But finally, Europe and the world community have started to understand the importance of maintaining territorial integrity," Hajiyev stated.

He also outlined the necessity of the principle of multilateral relations, which provides the countries with an opportunity to express their opinions on the global stage.

The official also noted the role of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement and emphasized the successful initiatives put forward by the country.