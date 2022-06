BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received former Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkiye Binali Yildirim on June 16, Trend reports.

While presenting a memorable gift to the head of state, Binali Yildirim noted that this is a replica of the sword of Fatih Sultan Mehmed, the conqueror of Istanbul.

