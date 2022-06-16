...
It's moment to pursue peace in South Caucasus - Karen Donfried

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. It's a moment to pursue peace in South Caucasus, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a briefing on June 16, Trend reports.

“I do see tremendous opportunity here. It's a moment to pursue peace and there is a positive momentum in that direction. So, I see the opportunity. I also worry about windows of opportunity closing. So I also feel urgency about this moment. That’s why the US is saying to both sides that we want to be helpful. We can help move the process forward,” she said.

