IX Baku Forum to play important role in solving global problems - former Latvian president (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. IX Global Baku Forum will play an important role in solving problems existing in the world, former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers told Trend.

Zatlers noted that many countries are represented at the forum.

"Azerbaijan pursues a balanced policy. Therefore, such a forum of global importance is being held in Baku, and I think that a balanced policy pursued by Azerbaijan will give impetus to the solution of many problems. I believe that the discussions held within the framework of the forum will give positive results," he added.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become an important international center studying ways to solve global problems and informing the international community about this. Thanks to this, interest in the events organized by the center grows from year to year. This time, representatives of more than 50 countries, as well as authoritative international organizations, are participating in the Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order".

Participants of the forum, which will last until June 18, will conduct productive discussions of important issues posing a threat to the global world order, and will also discuss challenges to energy security, issues of ensuring global security and peace, cooperation and integration in vulnerable regions, issues of growing injustice in a globalizing world, the transformation of the food and agricultural sectors to prevent poverty.