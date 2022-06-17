Former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina talks role of IX Baku Forum in solving current global problems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The IX Global Baku Forum plays an important role in terms of solving current global problems, the former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdžija told Trend.

According to Lagumdžija, the forum brings together different countries, thoughts, and ideas, creating a geopolitical balance.

"Many countries and organizations are represented here, solutions to existing problems are discussed, and views are exchanged both at open meetings and at one-on-one meetings. The world has changed a lot in the last three years. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed lives around the world. Besides, the world changes in terms of technologies," he said.

"Therefore, the IX Global Baku Forum plays an important role in discussing these changes. Representatives of different countries and organizations can gather and exchange views, and hold discussions in order to turn these changes in a positive direction," added the ex-prime minister.

The Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order" is being attended by representatives of more than 50 countries, as well as authoritative international organizations. Participants of the forum, which will last until June 18, will conduct productive discussions of important issues posing a threat to the global world order, and will also discuss challenges to energy security, issues of ensuring global security and peace, cooperation and integration in vulnerable regions, issues of growing injustice in a globalizing world, the transformation of the food and agricultural sectors to prevent poverty.