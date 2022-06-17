Azerbaijan-Israel relations have great dev't prospects - former Israeli minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel have great development prospects, Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni said on the sidelines of the IX Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order" on June 17, Trend reports.

According to Livni, there is great potential in such areas as energy, agriculture and healthcare.

She also noted the significance of the Global Baku Forum for solving the problems faced by the world.

"The main issues on the global agenda are being discussed at the forum," the ex-minister said.

Livni pointed out that this year’s forum has brought together much more participants than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are raising such important issues as the current crisis in Europe due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, issues of multilateralism and the South Caucasus," she added.