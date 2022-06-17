Global Baku Forum holds panel session on peace and stability in Middle East region (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The panel session on 'Middle East, Arab and Muslim world in pursuit of peace, stability, and development' has been held within the IX Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The meeting moderated by former Secretary General of the Arab League Amr Musa addressed the proliferation of nuclear weapons, finding better basis for promoting regional peace, as well as other important issues.

While delivering a speech at the panel discussions, former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak stressed the important challenges facing the Middle East region. Former Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Yakis noted certain problems experienced by the Middle East throughout its history, each of which upset the balance in the region.

The panel session continued with presentations by other participants.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become an important center, exploring ways to solve global problems. Representatives of over 50 countries, as well as authoritative international organizations are participating in the Global Baku Forum on 'Challenges to the Global World Order'. The forum, which is to last until June 18, will feature fruitful discussions on threats to the global world order and energy security, as well as will address peace worldwide, cooperation and integration in vulnerable regions, issues of growing injustice in a globalizing world, and transformation of agricultural sectors to prevent poverty.