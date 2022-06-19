Global Baku Forum - platform for solving global problems, Bulgarian ex-president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Global Baku Forum has become a platform for solving global problems, ex-President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev told Trend on the sidelines of the IX Global Baku Forum, on June 18.

According to him, Global Baku Forum is one of the most important events held this year in the world.

He also noted that the forum brought together representatives of more than 50 countries and international organizations.

Plevneliev emphasized the uniqueness of the Global Baku Forum in this context.

"We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan, the leadership of country for organizing a meeting of people from different countries and spheres, helping to find a solution to issues with their consideration from different aspects." He said.

"This forum is a platform that contributes to the solution of global issues, which discussed topics such as the current crisis in Europe due to military conflict in Ukraine, multilateralism in South Caucasus," he noted.

"The world is currently undergoing changes in many areas that bring certain problems. It is very important that representatives of different countries, organizations, former heads of state and governments, diplomats have come together for discussions. They share their opinions and offer ways to solve problems," he added.

"Youth also participate in the forum, in addition to politicians, representatives of other spheres, economists," Plevneliev also added.