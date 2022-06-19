Embassy comments on death of former Russian Secretary of State in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Russian embassy in Azerbaijan confirmed the information about the death of former Russian State Secretary Gennady Burbulis in Baku.

"Our consular officers provide the necessary assistance," the embassy told Trend.

It should be noted that the former Secretary of State of Russia, former First Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy of the State Duma of two convocations Gennady Burbulis died in Baku at the age of 77. The time and place of his funeral has not yet been announced.