Azerbaijani officials, scientists inspect monuments in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Dashalty (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A delegation of members of the working group on science, education and culture of Azerbaijan’s Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, inspected cultural, historical and religious monuments in the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts and Dashalty village near Shusha city, as well as Aghali village of Zangilan district on June 16-17, Trend reports.

As part of the trip, the group inspected such historical monuments as the Khudafarin bridges, Sultan Allahverdi bath and a mosque in Dashkasan village, Jabrayil district.

During the inspection, as well as discussions held in Shusha city, the opinions of scientists on the protection, preservation, restoration and reconstruction of monuments were expressed, and appropriate instructions were given to the relevant structures.

When inspecting the territory of Dashalty village, representatives of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency informed the members of the working group about the future development of the village as a tourist attraction.

Then, the working group, as part of a visit to the Zangilan district, inspected the 14th-century tomb in Mammadbayli village, the 19th-century mosque in Malatkeshin village and the ruins of the historical city of Shahri Sharifan, one of the most valuable monuments of the country's medieval architecture.

Members of the working group also inspected the kindergarten and school built in Aghali village and were informed about the "Smart Village".

Besides, the working group held a meeting in Aghali village to discuss the results of the inspection of cultural, historical and religious monuments, the upcoming tasks and the definition of relevant instructions.

At the meeting, the relevant authorities expressed their views and proposals for the preservation, restoration of cultural heritage in the territories, held detailed discussions regarding educational facilities in the liberated territories and cultural institutions which will be created for the effective organization of the population’s leisure.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by the Azerbaijani President’s decree dated November 24, 2020, is headed by the head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.