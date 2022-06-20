Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime, lifts number of restrictions (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to extend the special quarantine regime and lift some restrictions, Trend reports.

According to the decision, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) September 1, 2022, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and its possible consequences.

The decision also removes the following restrictions related to the special quarantine regime from June 21, 2022:

- the requirement to prohibit gatherings in groups of more than 10 people (except for close relatives, that is, parents, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters) in public places, including streets, boulevards, parks and other places;

- the requirement to post on the relevant portal (icaze.e-gov.az) information about the organization and holding of festive events, as well as the signing of an agreement on joint responsibility between the owner of the celebration and the owner of the premises where the event is held.