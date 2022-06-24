Russia to help establish peace in South Caucasus in every way possible – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russia will provide the necessary services to establish peace in the South Caucasus and delimiting borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the statement during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on June 24.

“Russia emphasizes the necessity to resume or continue the work of the Commission on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible. Russia will be ready to render the necessary advisory services, as we are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, initiated by our Azerbaijani friends,” Lavrov said.

He added that there is no alternative to the implementation of all agreements, which are guaranteed in three statements at the level of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. All agreements deal with almost all aspects of post-conflict resolution in the region.

“We have noted the convergence of approaches on most of the key issues. The tasks of strengthening peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus were discussed, first of all,” Lavrov said

According to Lavrov, the work of deputy PMs in the trilateral working group on unblocking all transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus was welcomed at today’s talks.

“They met in Moscow on June 3 and just two weeks later held another informal meeting within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [was held in Russia, on June 15-18, 2022]. These recent contacts have made it possible to come much closer to final agreements on rail and road routes,” Lavrov added.