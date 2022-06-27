Training of personnel continues at Commando Training Center - Defense Minister of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Training of personnel continues at the Commando Training Center, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AZERTAG, Trend reports.

"After the successful Iron Fist operation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions to raise the Azerbaijani army to a qualitatively new level as a small model of the Turkish Armed Forces, as well as to provide the troops with the latest weapons and military equipment, all types of equipment.

At the same time, by decree of President Ilham Aliyev, fundamental changes were made to the organizational and staffing structure of the Azerbaijani army, the Ground Forces, operational (commando) units and the National Defense University were created as part of the Azerbaijani army. Among other things, the number of forces and assets has been increased by optimizing the staffing of special forces and the Naval Forces.

The personnel of the operational (commando) units created as part of the reforms in the Azerbaijani army were involved in training courses in the Turkish Armed Forces in order to increase the level of professionalism. Servicemen who distinguished themselves in training courses and achieved high results were additionally involved in instructor courses. As a result, the Commando Training Center was established in the Azerbaijani army. Currently, the training center is training personnel for these units," he said.