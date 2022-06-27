Till this day, about 21 thousand hectares of territories have been cleared of mines on liberated lands of Azerbaijan - Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Till this day, about 21 thousand hectares of territories have been cleared of mines on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AZERTAG, Trend reports.

"Experts of the engineering and fortification units of the Turkish Armed Forces provide us with direct assistance in clearing our liberated territories of landmines and unexploded munitions. Thus, Turkish instructors, together with the personnel of engineering units, conduct special courses on mine clearance and other courses that meet international standards. By the way, I should note that the personnel of engineering units in total cleared about 21 thousand hectares of our territories from mines and unexploded munitions in our liberated territories. During the clearing of territories, 9464 unexploded munitions, 6126 anti-personnel mines, 2172 anti-tank mines, and in general about 18 thousand munitions were found and destroyed," he said.