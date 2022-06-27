World's leading powers already accepted post-war realities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The world's leading powers have already accepted the post-war realities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing a solemn ceremony to hand over the battle flag to the commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

"We do not want a war, and we never did. But we want our interests to be secured. We want the realities of war to be accepted by all. I can say that the world's leading powers have already accepted the post-war realities and are building their activities on the basis these realities. Armenia must also accept this reality. Only a year and a half has passed since the war. Let them not forget this war – neither themselves nor their next generations. Let them know that Azerbaijan is a strong state, Azerbaijan has a strong army, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers are ready to sacrifice their lives to protect our state, as they sacrificed their lives in the second Karabakh war," the head of state said.