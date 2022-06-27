Together with UN, WB and EU, we implemented joint recovery needs assessment in our three liberated regions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Together with United Nations, World Bank and the European Union, we have already implemented the joint recovery needs assessment in our three liberated regions, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a statement in video format at 11th session of World Urban Forum, Trend reports.

"Having said that, the solidarity and international support in the sphere of reconstruction of the liberated territories is of crucial importance to us. It will strengthen our belief that Azerbaijan is not alone in its noble endeavours.

Together with United Nations, World Bank and the European Union, we have already implemented the joint recovery needs assessment in our three liberated regions.

During her visit to Azerbaijan this March, we had a chance to discuss the future of our cooperation with Madam Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat. Madam Executive Director visited the liberated Aghdam city and witnessed the scale of destruction herself. We are willing to have more close cooperation with UN-Habitat in the reconstruction of our liberated territories and expect their experts to be a part of this reconstruction process. The discussion on the organization of the annual National Urban Forum this year in Azerbaijan, in Aghdam, is also underway between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat," the head of state said.