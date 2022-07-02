Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network's participants visit liberated Shusha (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Participants of the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network on "Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development" visited Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha on July 2, Trend reports.

They were informed about the city of Shusha and the reconstruction works being carried out here.

The guests got acquainted with the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the spring "Khan Gyzy", the central square of the city, where there are busts of prominent figures of art - Khurshidbanu Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Bulbul, the fortress walls of the city of Shusha, after which they went to Jidir Duzu.