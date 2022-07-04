Azerbaijan plays significant role of energy supplier in region - former Belgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan plays a significant role of energy supplier in the amid the energy crisis in Europe, Former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme told Trend.

According to Leterme, Azerbaijan is one of the best places to implement projects in the field of alternative energy.

"Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role in solving regional and global problems. The renewable energy sector will also develop successfully in the country," he said.

Speaking about the establishment of stability and peace in the South Caucasus region, he praised the steps taken by Azerbaijan in this direction.

"Azerbaijan's activity on the unprecedented economic development of Karabakh has become an example all over the world," added Leterme.