Azerbaijani, Uzbek think tanks agree on cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan Vusal Gasimli met with a delegation led by First Deputy Director of the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Akramzhan Nematov, the center for analysis told Trend.

According to the center, at the meeting, Gasimli said that there are three main areas of bilateral cooperation between the countries: economic cooperation to increase trade, mutual attraction of investments and strategic cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.

Besides, the executive director emphasized the support of Uzbekistan in the process of restoring the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

In turn Nematov said that more than 300 Azerbaijani companies currently operate in Uzbekistan.

He also stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector, and spoke about the participation of Uzbekistan in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, an agreement was reached on cooperation between the two think tanks.