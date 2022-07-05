Azerbaijani MoD commissions Cybersecurity Operations Center (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov participated in the opening of the Cybersecurity Operations Center of the Main Department of Communications, Information Technologies and Cybersecurity on July 5, the ministry told Trend.

The Chief of the Main Department, Major General Mammad Eminov informed the minister about the activity of the center equipped with modern automatic control systems.

Eminov noted that the center, provided with the latest technological equipment, will ensure cybersecurity by continuous monitoring and control of the information and communication technologies environment of the Azerbaijan Army.

He also noted that the center, established with the consideration of the advanced experience of developed countries in the field of cybersecurity, will carry out regular surveillance and management of information and communication technologies, as well as command and control systems, timely detection of threats, digital investigations, electronic security checks, and other activities.

Hasanov has set relevant tasks to the command staff regarding the further improvement of the measures taken in the field of cybersecurity in the Azerbaijan Army, added the ministry.