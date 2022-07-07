PM of Pakistan sends letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif responded to a congratulatory letter from Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries, Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Sharif noted with satisfaction that fraternal relations between the two countries have grown into a solid and multifaceted partnership with the expansion of cooperation in the security, politics and economy spheres.

The letter also noted that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan on the Karabakh matter.

Pakistan is determined to deepen and expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the interests of the peoples of two countries, Sharif added.