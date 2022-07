BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan has proposed a peace agreement to Armenia, but no serious progress was achieved yet, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, there are still groups in the Armenian society which propagandize revanchist ideas.

"We hope that the Armenian political leadership is aware of the existing realities. To ensure peace in the region, it’s necessary to observe international principles," he added.