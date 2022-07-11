Turkish president, Armenian PM hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. A phone talk was held between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports via Anadolu.

The sides stressed the importance of the process of normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia, which, in their opinion, will contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region.

In this context, Erdogan and Pashinyan also expressed hope for the speedy implementation of the issues agreed upon at the July 1 meeting of the special representatives of the two countries.