BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Turkish, Ukrainian and Russian military delegations will meet in Istanbul to discuss the safe sea transportation of grain stocks left in Ukrainian ports, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

According to him, the meeting will take place on July 13.

Akar said that he had held talks on the matter with his Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.