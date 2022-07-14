...
Azerbaijan ranks among main partners of EU in various fields - official

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan is one of the main partners of the European Union (EU) in various fields, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Michalko, the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU have become even more close.

"The priorities of our cooperation with Azerbaijan include the transition to digital technologies and strengthening contacts between people. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU needs to be developed and brought to a higher level," he added.

